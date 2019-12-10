Current Affairs
Trinidad and Tobago ranked 78th out of 180 countries in Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index for 2018.The index ranks territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, according to experts and business people.
Minimum wage increase in effect
It's been just over one week since the new minimum wage increase took effect. It was announced in the October budget and affects thousands of workers. Has everything been organized to ensure that ALL minimum wage workers are paid the new rate in time for the next pay cycle?
TTPS Information Drive: Safety tips for cash transactions
Retailers and consumers are actively involved in a heightened wave of commercial activity for the Christmas Season. It's also a time where predators are lurking for steal whatever they can get their hands on. Large cash sums, vehicles and even shopping items.
Ongoing shutdown at South East POS Secondary
The parents of South East Port of Spain students held a silent protest yesterday to highlight the security concerns at the school. Classes have not been operating at the institution for the past two weeks following a shooting incident near the school.
Pastelle, pork and parang
The Trinidad Theatre Workshop is moving to become more sustainable as it celebrates its 60th anniversary to continue its legacy of advancing theatre in the country. On Friday, they will host another fundraising event in the form of an after work lime. Special guests include Voces de Promesa, RemBunction, Crazy and Marcia Miranda and more.Tickets are $250 and all proceeds will also go towards funding the TTW School for the Arts Program.