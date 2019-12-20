Political Landscape
Within the recent weeks, increased rainfall has aided the situation at the nation's reservoirs but levels are still below expectations. As a result, the Ministry of Public Utilities has launched a Water Tank Assistance Programme in addition to ramping up its public education drive, to prepare the population for the dry season.
Martinez on second term and tightened security in POS
Alderman Joel Martinez is back for a second term as Mayor of the Capital City. During his first tenure, he outlined and initiated several projects including the re-branding of Charlotte Street. However, there are still some age old like problems the cleanliness and safety of Port of Spain.
Year in review: Football
It's been an interesting year in national football for both the men and women senior teams. There was also a change in the executive of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association and most recently...the firing of Dennis Lawrence as the coach of the senior men team. Chief Executive Officer and Editor at Wired 868.com Lasana Liburd joined us on set to discuss.