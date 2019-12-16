Clean up efforts begin in South Trinidad
With just a couple of weeks to go before the end of the year, some residents in south Trinidad may not be in a jubilant mood due to flooding in the area last week. Cleanup efforts have begun as consistent downpours have impacted many families in the Penal / Debe region.
Disaster relief assistance
We continued with our focus on flooding, this time on some guidelines for those of you who are in need of assistance. There are several grants available under the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services, however, the grants are processed in accordance with established polices
Venezuelan Immigrants receive ID cards
Last Friday was the the deadline given to collect all outstanding registration cards for Venezuelans who participated in the Migration Registration Process close to six months ago. There were long lines up to last week outside Immigration office as the cards also grants access to work in the country for one year.
Safety guidelines for vacation
It's the official start to the Christmas school vacation which means, parents will have to find ways to keep their kids positively occupied. Whether with relatives home or abroad, camps or by neighbours...there are some important tips that can help both parent and child for the season.