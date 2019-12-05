Political Landscape
The Local Government Election resulted in a seven Corporation tie between the major parties. Both the UNC and PNM gained ground in stronghold territories, the UNC this time around captured the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation following a 4 seat tie in 2016. Deputy Political Leader for Legislation, Fitzgerald Hinds joined us on set.
Street harassment in T&T
The United Nations sixteen days of activism began on November 25th and continues until December 10th. One of the topics during the campaign is targeted at Street Harassment. The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean is spearheading this initiative along with the High Commission of Canada. This initiative seeks to contribute to the reduction of street harassment which is a commonplace experience for women in Trinidad and Tobago.
TTEMA Emergency Medicine Conference
The Trinidad and Tobago Emergency Medicine Association is a newly formed organisation that aims to represent all practitioners of Emergency Medicine. They are hosting a conference on Saturday from 8:30 am at the Amphitheatre A, Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.
Curepe Pentecostal Christmas Market
Curepe Pentecostal Empowerment Ministries International will host it 5th annual City City showcase from December 6th -8th Curepe Pentecostal Car Park. The event is free to the public.
TnT Christmas Village
We've had a few Christmas Villages before but this one promises to be different. Under the theme 'Sharing Traditions' , the village will focus on several aspects of the Christmas Experience. In addition to a vending zone, there will also be a creative zone and a main stage that will recreate the Christmas Story nightly for the duration of the village.