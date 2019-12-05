Political Landscape

The Local Government Election resulted in a seven Corporation tie between the major parties. Both the UNC and PNM gained ground in stronghold territories, the UNC this time around captured the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation following a 4 seat tie in 2016. Deputy Political Leader for Legislation, Fitzgerald Hinds joined us on set.

Street harassment in T&T

The United Nations sixteen days of activism began on November 25th and continues until December 10th. One of the topics during the campaign is targeted at Street Harassment. The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean is spearheading this initiative along with the High Commission of Canada. This initiative seeks to contribute to the reduction of street harassment which is a commonplace experience for women in Trinidad and Tobago.

TTEMA Emergency Medicine Conference

The Trinidad and Tobago Emergency Medicine Association is a newly formed organisation that aims to represent all practitioners of Emergency Medicine. They are hosting a conference on Saturday from 8:30 am at the Amphitheatre A, Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

Curepe Pentecostal Christmas Market

Curepe Pentecostal Empowerment Ministries International will host it 5th annual City City showcase from December 6th -8th Curepe Pentecostal Car Park. The event is free to the public.

TnT Christmas Village

We've had a few Christmas Villages before but this one promises to be different. Under the theme 'Sharing Traditions' , the village will focus on several aspects of the Christmas Experience. In addition to a vending zone, there will also be a creative zone and a main stage that will recreate the Christmas Story nightly for the duration of the village.

More Nursing Assistants for Tobago

There is a shortage of Enrolled Nursing Assistants in Tobago, and efforts are being made by the Division of Health to address the present shortage.

Germany, Tobago Partner

On Wednesday marked a historic signing ceremony, for the Tobago Environmental Partnership Declaration between Germany, the Tobago House of Assembly and Environmental partners on the island.

Your Best Self

The holiday season is meant to be a time for generosity and good will, but that also leaves many vulnerable to scams and schemes, especially online. 

Courts T20 Women

The Courts T20 at the UWI Spec Wednesday evening saw Novel Sports Southern Titans beating Trident Sports Phoenix in game decided by the super over.