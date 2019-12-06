New $100 notes CB monetary fund
The Parliament will have a special sitting tomorrow...as government moves to tackle money laundering with the introduction of a new $100 bill. The National Security Minister Stuart Young says the Government believes the storage of cash is being used to undermine good governance, the rule of law and matters of national security.
Religious bodies on marijuana law
The Marijuana Legislation was brought to the parliament a couple weeks ago but some religious leaders are still of the view that the decriminalization of Marijuana is not the way to go.
Crash class premieres on TV6
Crash Class is a free educational television series that will premiere right here on TV6, this Sunday 5:30 PM.It's founded by Kezel Cruickshank, a former tutor who wants to give back to the community. The show will be repeated on Wednesdays at 5:00 PM.
Plesantville retains National Girls Intercol title
It was a jubilant atmosphere for Pleasantville Secondary, following the National Girls Intercol Title which aired live on CCN , TV6. P'Ville defeated Signal Hill 3-1 on Wednesday, getting their revenge on the team that defeated them a few weeks prior. This year's win saw the team retain their title as "the " team to beat in girls secondary schools football.
Courts women's T20 grand slam
The Courts Women's T20 Grand Slam is ongoing at various locations. It began on Tuesday and continues today, at the University of the West Indies and the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. Now in its third years, the tournament prides itself as being the first and only women's franchise league in this region. Later today we have action Sharks vs Phoenix and also, Starblazers vs Titans.