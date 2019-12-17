Have your say
It took the jurors more than five hours of deliberations before they returned with the guilty verdicts which resulted in five men being sentenced to death by hanging for the murder of businessman Dr Edward Khoury 14 years ago. Here is what our callers had to say.
Credit Union league on polymer notes
Conversations surrounding the new polymer note continue to dominate the headlines, with some questions still outstanding. We have heard from the banks and the business community but what about the Credit Unions?.Have they received the new notes and what is the process like for them?
TTPS Information Drive
Acting Superintendent Wayne Mystar joined us to rehearse to the public the laws regarding firearms use and how you can help secure your home from predators.
International Society of Family Law
Hazel Thompson Ahye, Attorney and Independent Senator joined us to tell us more about the International Society of Family Law 17th that's happening July 2020 in Barbados.It's under the theme "Safeguarding the Human Rights of Family Members from the Womb to the Tomb" and The Call for Papers expires on January 13.
Save miles, save lives
The Maritime Financial Group have launched a new initiative that is geared towards making us safer on the road.