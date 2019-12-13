Business Community on new $100 note
SInce the new $100 note has been made available to the public, some establishments have taken the stance not to accept the old currency as they believe they may end up with a stack of old bills come December 31st.
Riverine Flood alert 2
The Met Service has updated their Riverine Flooding Alert , Yellow Level to number 2 as concerns rise as a result of overnight showers. Several homes in South Trinidad were affected.
IDB President's Award winners
The second edition of the President's Awards for Service Excellence and Innovation in the Public Sector was held on December 3rd, and I wonder how many could guess who copped the prize for service excellence?.The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service received the award for Service Excellence and the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation received the award for Innovation.
Fit for the fight
Fresh from her book launch yesterday, Olympic sprinter, Kai Selvon joined us on set to tell us more about her motivational book 'Fit the Fight'