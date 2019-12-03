PM Speech
The People's National Movement has declared victory in the Local Government Election which concluded with the major parties gaining seven seats each.In a media release, the PNM said the Party fielded candidates in every single Electoral District in Trinidad, securing 74 Seats, while the UNC got 65. The released ended with an appeal to all citizens to now move forward in the interest of the party, here's what the Prime Minister had to say.
It was also a jubilant mood at the United National Congress' Headquarters, the party was able to gain ground on the PNM in a few areas. Their major win was the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation which the last time around ended in a four seat tie. Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said the election results demonstrate that the people of Trinidad and Tobago are "fed up" with the Government and are ready to work under a UNC administration.
One election down and another expected in less than one year, as a tie is recorded for the two major parties in this year's Local Government Election. To share his assessment of what the results indicate in the political landscape, Ralph Maraj joined us on the phone.
Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business is set to host a one day conference to help bridge the between business and Civil Society Organizations.It's entitled 'Power of Partnership For Business and it takes place tomorrow at the Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business at the University of the West Indies.
Acting Superintendent Wayne Mystar joined us on set.