Be extra vigilant during vacation period
We are counting down to the end of the school term, where thousands of children will be on vacation. Even if your child is at a camp and under adult supervision, there is still a need as a parent to throw a close eye on the activities. Abuse comes in many forms and to help give some guidelines to both parents and the child, if they may end up in a situation.
Consumer Affairs Division
The festive season is one of the most heightened shopping periods and the Consumer Affairs Division, is seeking to ensure that the public is aware of their rights.
R.E.A.C.H'N Inc
Restoring, Encouraging, Advocating Care for Humanity is an organization aiming to provide assistance to vulnerable youths and families affected by crime. In additional to counselling, the group provides a number of activities to its members. On December 15th, they will host their annual Victims to Victors Luncheon at Woodbrook Youth Facility.
Fundraising barberton for autistic society
The Professional Barbering School is hosting a fundraising Barberton in aid of the Autistic Society. The Barberton is carded for Wednesday at 6 PM , to give us more details are Sarah Soon Hon- Public Relations Officer, Autistic Society and Donald McLean James- Principal, Professional Barbering School