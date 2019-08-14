Political Landscape
Port of Spain South Member of Parliament Marlene Mc Donald no longer holds the post of Deputy Political Leader of the PNM. The MP is one of four who were charged on Monday. Ms. Mc Donald was unable to attend matter in court on Monday due to health challenges, she is still warded at hospital.
We invited Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General Fitzgerald Hinds to talk about this and, the issue of prison reform. This government began consultations in 2016 , the previous government appointed a special committee but still no reform as yet. We have ad two prison-breaks in 2019 and are yet to get closure from the one in July 2015.
Focus on the Family
Being a parent comes with its challenges and it could be even more intimidating, if you have a child with special needs. It's time for our Focus On The Family segment and today we are talking about Children With Special Needs.
Friendly Societies week of activities
The Friendly Societies and Fraternal Orders Division is hosting a week of activities which will conclude on Saturday. The division falls under the Ministry of Labour and Small Enterprise Development. Well what exactly is a friendly society? Find out more.