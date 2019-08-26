Political Landscape
Senator Anita Haynes of the United National Congress gave us the Opposition's perspectives on the political landscape. Recently, Wilfred Espinet was removed as CEO of the Heritage Company.
Weather update
A tropical storm warning has been issued for Barbados and a tropical storm watch for St Vincent and the Grenadines as Tropical Storm Dorian gathers momentum. The government of St Lucia has also issued a tropical storm watch for St Lucia. A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the area within 36 hours. A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm condition are possible within the area within 48 hours.
Meteorologist Seigonie Mohammed joined us on the phone to give us and update on the Tropical Storm Dorian which continues westward. The Storm does not pose any threats to Trinidad and Tobago.
Island Beats Concert takes over QPS
After 10 days Caribbean fun, the curtain comes down on Carifesta XIV.
Business Breakfast
Nominations are now open for the 2019 Champions of Business Awards. The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the Champions of Business Awards on November 15th, 2019 at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA).The event is in recognition of excellence in business, acknowledges the nation-building contributions of inspiring business leaders, celebrates the spirit of entrepreneurship and hails the achievements of local companies that have succeeded in expanding their operations overseas.
TEDX POS
Tedx Port-of-Spain conference which is held annually creates a space where speakers of various disciplines share essential ideas and explore how they all connect. This year's conference takes place at Queen's Hall on Friday 20th September, from 1:00pm. Speakers include Gregory Aboud, Lasana Liburd, Elizabeth Montano, David Abdulah, Onika Henry and others.
NWRHA Be well TT
The North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) is modernizing the Health information system with its launch of a mobile app - Be Well TT. The Electronic Health Record System, a pilot project, has already seen the digitalisation of the health records of the National Radiotherapy Centre and the Pharmacy at the St. James Medical Complex.