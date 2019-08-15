Safety of Prisons Officers

Minister of National Security Stuart Young has given is full commitment in ensuring the safety and security of prison officers in light of a recent threat. In a media release the minister said law enforcement and intelligence agencies are on high alert and are working cohesively to support the safety of prison officers.So are officers feeling any safer?

State of the Economy

The Bilateral relationship between this country and Saudi Arabia was further strengthened last month with the visit of the newly appointed non-resident Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia visited this country. Discussions included national security, the energy sector and economic relations.

Patriotic Corner

It's that time of year where citizens express a level and patriotism as we lead up to the Independence and Republic day observances. Bakers' Flags & Emblems Manufacturing Limited is your one stop shop for basically anything with the red, white and black. This family business has been in existence for thirty nine years , they have a new collection for this year's celebrations.

t's one of the heartbeats of the Arima Borough. Borough day festivities is a month long event showcasing the wide and diverse culture and history of the town. The borough is celebrating 131 years.

Adverse weather alert update

An Adverse Weather Alert #2 , Yellow Level is in effect. Meteorologist Seigonie Mohammed joined us to tell us what we can expect for the remainder.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Help Joanna Get Cured From Thalassemia

Help Joanna Get Cured From Thalassemia

Bright and bubbly maybe, but she's not your typical seven-year-old. Joanna Brathwaite shoulders and probably masks much more pain, discomfort and fears than others her age.

Prison Threats A Serious Matter

Prison Threats A Serious Matter

The Prison Officers' Association is taking the threats made against the lives of families of prison officers seriously. Although National Security Minister Stuart Young has vowed to protect the lives of officers,

Marlene: I will be vindicated

Marlene: I will be vindicated

She's yet to have her day in court, but when she does, she will be vindicated. This was the confident proclamation of MP for Port of Spain South, Marlene Mc Donald, as she left St Clair Medical on Thursday afternoon for the Magistrate's Court, where her bail was processed.

Sign to Save a Life

Sign to Save a Life

President of the Tobago Council for Persons with Disabilities Dr. Eastlyn Mc Kenzie, is calling on members of the public to learn sign language, as it can save the lives of others.