TV6 was at the St. Joseph Police Station last evening,where Attorney Pamela Elder spoke with the media. Ralph Maraj joined us on the telephone to discuss.
Another prisoner escapes
A manhunt is on for an inmate who escaped from the Golden Grove Prison. According to a statement from the Prison Service, Dillon Clarke escaped legal custody, around 7:30 am yesterday. Clarke, who officials say is attached to the agricultural out-gang, reportedly escaped while working on the estate.
TT student attends int'l public speaking competition
After capturing the Toastmasters International National Speech Contest, eighteen year old Khalifa Baisden is now on to represent T&T at an international competition.
Teen lifestyle camp
The Diabetes Association will host a Free three day camp from the August 16th to 18th at Preysal High School. The camp aims to educate young people about healthier lifestyles as concerns mount over childhood obesity.
UN's World Indigenous Peoples' Day
Today is the United Nations World Indigenous Peoples Day.Chief of the Santa Rosa First Peoples Community Ricardo Barath-Hernandez. The first peoples have received 25 acres of land for the establishment of the first People's Heritage Village and Living Museum along the Blanchisseuse Road. The community also conferred Nona Lopez Calderon Galera as the new Queen of the Santa Rosa First Peoples following the passing of Jennifer Cassar.
Pan American update
We have some good news coming out of yesterday's Pan American Games for team TTO. CCN's Kwame Laurence who is live in Lima joined us for the latest.