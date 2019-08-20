Prison Service gets new security
The safety and security of the prisons continue to be a major concern with two prison escapes already for year. Yesterday the TTPS recaptured a male prisoner who escaped while receiving medical attention at Caura Hospital on Sunday. All this, in the midst of threats by inmates to prisons officers. It is reported that four shots were fired at an officer's home over the weekend, Commissioner of Prisons Gerard Wilson joined us via telephone.
Political Landscape- UDECOTT contracts
Following concerns raised by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar about the UDeCOTT contracts, Government Senator Foster Cummings says that his firm's state contracts were all fairly awarded.
UWI Roytec new semester
The new academic year is not too far away and UWI ROYTEC is seeking to attract new students for their September intake. They have some new programme features in the Associate of Science Degree in Information Systems Management and there is also the introduction of Mandarin to the Associate of Science Degree in Management.
TTPS Public Information Drive
On Friday the TTPS gave the Commissioner of Police a passing grade following the completion of his first year in office. This was the result of a series of online and telephone surveys. Acting Superintendent Wayne Mystar joined us on set to give us a better idea about the process used to conduct these surveys and also, give us more information about the new uniforms for the TTPS.
Patriotic Corner
It is our Patriotic Corner segment and we were joined by Eric Lewis of Nat'l Cocoa & Chocolate Museum. He is also the heir to the throne of the indigenous tribe that is still very present in the community. Moruga has a rich history which we discussed and also debunked some myths...like the celebration of Columbus Day in that part of the country.