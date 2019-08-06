ODPM on adverse weather conditions
We are approaching the half-way mark for the 2019 hurricane season. The country has been affected by a few tropical waves thus far, bringing heavy downpours in certain areas. An Adverse Weather Alert #1 , Yellow Level is effect until 2 PM today
NAT’L TRUST OF T&T: Plaza San Carlos Heritage
The National Trust of Trinidad and Tobago for a third time is hosting interns from the International Exchange Programme.It is in keeping with the role of the National Trust which is to list and protect the designated historic sites so that the area can be officially declared a Heritage District. The Two interns have been in Trinidad for two months and have spent their time assessing the historical value of the buildings in the District according to the National Trust Act.
TTPS Public Information Drive: road safety
Road safety particularly during the rainy season cannot be emphasized enough. Tips for both drivers and pedestrians will go a long way in reducing the number of traffic accidents. Drivers are also urged to obey the speed limit , traffic regulations and refrain from using the emergency lanes.
Annual inmates art exibition
The Prison Service Inmates Art Exhibition begins today until Saturday. This initiative is seen as integral to the restructuring of the Prison Industry and will be hosted at Long Circular Mall from 10 am.Now in its tenth year , the event has been done in collaboration with the Brahma Kumaris Raja Yoga Foundation.