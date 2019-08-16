ODPM on adverse weather conditions
Last evening the Met office cancelled the Adverse weather alert for both Trinidad and Tobago. On Tuesday, the Met service warn of conditions and issued an alert in effect for Wednesday and Thursday. Heavy sowers and thunder showers were felt in several parts along with gusty winds and flash flooding. Some areas were more affected than others. The Penal Debe Regional Corporation says roofs were blown off 22 homes, we were joined on the telephone by the Operations Manager and Officer In Charge of the ODPM Captain Neville Wint.
Examination results out
The wait is finally over for students who sat the CAPE & CSEC examinations as results were released this week. How would the ministry rate the performance of this country and the effectiveness of our education system? Anthony Garcia- Minister of Education and Harrilal Seecharan- Chief Education Officer joined us on set.
Trinbago Knight Riders
The 2019 edition of the Caribbean Premier League gets going on September 4th at the Queen's Park Oval. The home franchise, Trinbago Knight Riders will be in action. The defending champs are preparing to defend their title.
Carifesta XIV Launch
The opening ceremony of Carifesta 2019 is scheduled for 7 pm at the Queen's Park Savannah. Tonight's event is entitled 'The Spirit of Wild Oceans' . CARIFESTA XIV will run from August 16th - 25th with over 300 events free to the public. Port of Spain will be the home of several of those events, we were joined on set by Alderman Joel Martinez- Mayor Of Port of Spain and Councillor Hillan Morean- Deputy Mayor Of Port of Spain
Sweet T&T: Crestige Enterprise
Crestige Enterprise is a company dedicated to encouraging you to live a healthy lifestyle. Located in Tacarigua , they offer natural edible fruit arrangements and a range of natural smoothies with flavours such as carrot cake , ginger pinapple and soursop & lime.