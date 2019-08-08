TV6 exclusive with AG on Anti crime laws/ Have your Say
Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi says the police cannot just go arresting the 300 people suspected of gang activity with the enactment of the Bail Amendment Bill. Why?
The AG gives the answer in part one of this exclusive interview with our Political Editor Juhel Browne. He also responds to claims from one UNC MP that the government now owns the crime problem with its bail amendments.
Beyond the bars
Some describe art as a pastime where you can lose yourself and find yourself at the same time... But if you were to ask inmates of the Carrera Prison, they'd probably say it's a bit of both. These men, mostly murder convicts, have for the tenth consecutive year put on an art exhibition. But for the primary driving force behind the programme, it has been a long journey. One that's far from over. 'Beyond Bars, connecting the inside with the outside' is a special report by Urvashi Tiwari-Roopnarine , in part one she brings us the story of Kay Narinesingh.
Psychological warfare against the black community
Leading up to this year's Emancipation celebrations, concerns were raised by the Prime Minister and others , about a lack of development in the Afro-Trinbagonian community. Articles then followed as to the many reasons this could be taking place , while some offered solutions. Is there Psychological Warfare against the Black Community ?
Pan American Games update
We have some good news coming out of yesterday's Pan American Games for team TTO. CCN's Kwame Laurence who is live in Lima joins us for the latest.
Cousoumeh Festival
Simz Leisure Tours
