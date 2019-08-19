Have your say

According to the Express Newspaper, a Market Facts and Opinion survey has given Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith a passing grade following his first year in office. Here's what our callers had to say.

Hire One More Now

Fixin T&T is encouraging the business community to #HireOneMoreNOW. It's an initiative aimed at helping young people be more productive contributors to society. The campaign has been endorsed by various sectors and can be considered a tool to assist in the fight against crime.

Business Breakfast

Today we are going to find out more about Entrepreneur Marketing TT . Founded in 2017 , the company aims to assist Entrepreneurs in these challenging times. What are the services they offer?

Bubbles for life

Knowledge is key and the Trinidad and Tobago cancer Society is encouraging more persons to take an proactive approach when it comes to their health. Their annual event 'Bubbles For Life' is happening on Saturday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

The Office of Procurement Regulation

The Office of Procurement Regulation will be hosting free capacity building workshops during the month of September in both Trinidad and Tobago. A variety of topics will be discussed including: Bid Evaluation and Contract Management.

Foster Says Contracts With Udecott Above Board

As Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has raised questions about the award of contracts by UDECOTT to firms she has linked to Government Senator Foster Cummings - the Senator tells TV6 News that the contracts those firms won were all above board.

Trouble Getting Into UWI

A teenager from Chaguanas has big dreams of becoming a doctor and has done everything in his power to ensure he makes it a reality.

Goodwill Swimmers Return Home

The news is good, as team T&T topped up on their 2018 Goodwill Games performance by doubling their gold medal haul, bring home an astounding 61 gold medals.

Your Best Self: Skin Care Part 2

Last week we introduced you to skin specialist Nathalie Harris who gave us information as to what arsenal we should have in our skin care kit.