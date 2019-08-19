Have your say
According to the Express Newspaper, a Market Facts and Opinion survey has given Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith a passing grade following his first year in office. Here's what our callers had to say.
Hire One More Now
Fixin T&T is encouraging the business community to #HireOneMoreNOW. It's an initiative aimed at helping young people be more productive contributors to society. The campaign has been endorsed by various sectors and can be considered a tool to assist in the fight against crime.
Business Breakfast
Today we are going to find out more about Entrepreneur Marketing TT . Founded in 2017 , the company aims to assist Entrepreneurs in these challenging times. What are the services they offer?
Bubbles for life
Knowledge is key and the Trinidad and Tobago cancer Society is encouraging more persons to take an proactive approach when it comes to their health. Their annual event 'Bubbles For Life' is happening on Saturday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.
The Office of Procurement Regulation
The Office of Procurement Regulation will be hosting free capacity building workshops during the month of September in both Trinidad and Tobago. A variety of topics will be discussed including: Bid Evaluation and Contract Management.