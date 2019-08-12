Political Landscape- Ralph Maraj & David Abdullah
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley will once again remove Marlene McDonald as a government minister according to a media release by the Ministry of Communications. The TTPS is expected to charge Ms. Mc Donald and others following days of investigations.
Business Breakfast- Trinidad Lake Asphalt
Today we're focusing on Trinidad Lake Asphalt. The company is currently undergoing a period of transformation, in a bid to become a profitable entity. Trinidad Lake Asphalt is not just in the business of "pitch" but also offer other goods and services to the public.
Carifesta celebrations
The opening ceremony of the Caribbean's largest arts festival is carded for Friday. T&T will host Carifesta from August 16th-25th, which include a number of activities.
World Steelband Day
The assessment of Panorama 2019 is complete and going forward, the Pan Trinbago executive has agreed on a few changes. One of those changes , the national Medium Band final will be hosted in Tobago. The organization also observed World Steelband Day yesterday