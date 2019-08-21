Focus on the Family

How many of us know or probably are a part of any particular relationship where we believe that boundaries are necessary? Understanding how to relate and interact with each other is key especially, for a family. We live in a world where family is not only nuclear but we have extended and blended families. Why are boundaries needed and How do you create healthy boundaries in a family, particularly one with children?

Blind Welfare Association: An evening of elegance

The Bind Welfare Association of T&T has been established since 1914 was created to promote independence, integration and awareness in the society. On Saturday, they are hosting an evening of elegance in the form of a pageant. It's School for The Blind Paxvale Santa Cruz from 7pm.

Carifesta XIV Tobago

Carifesta activities are in full swing throughout our twin-island state. Tobago was alive on Monday night with acts from around the region, engaging spectators. Alicia Boucher has the highlights from the Salaka Feast.

PCA: 'We are not toothless'

After 29 fatal police shootings for 2019 thus far, the Police Complaints Authority says it's no toothless bulldog and for the entity, there are no "pathetic sympathisers"...

Are prison officers getting more guns?

The National Security Minister tells Tv6 News that there have been delays in the acquisition of additional firearms for Prisons Officers as part of a "keep and carry policy" while off-duty.