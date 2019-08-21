Focus on the Family
How many of us know or probably are a part of any particular relationship where we believe that boundaries are necessary? Understanding how to relate and interact with each other is key especially, for a family. We live in a world where family is not only nuclear but we have extended and blended families. Why are boundaries needed and How do you create healthy boundaries in a family, particularly one with children?
Blind Welfare Association: An evening of elegance
The Bind Welfare Association of T&T has been established since 1914 was created to promote independence, integration and awareness in the society. On Saturday, they are hosting an evening of elegance in the form of a pageant. It's School for The Blind Paxvale Santa Cruz from 7pm.
Carifesta XIV Tobago
Carifesta activities are in full swing throughout our twin-island state. Tobago was alive on Monday night with acts from around the region, engaging spectators. Alicia Boucher has the highlights from the Salaka Feast.