Carifesta Island Night T&T
It's almost time to pull the curtains down on another edition of Carifesta, the fourth hosted by T&T. Workshops, film festivals , symposiums , art galleries and much much more will take place throughut the day. Tonight , at the Queen's Park Savannah will also be buzzing with the Bocas Lit Fest , Grand Market and T&T's Country Night celebrations.
Visit of USNS Comfort
The U.S. Navy hospital ship is set be in Trinidad from early September.The medical deployment will provide a number of services to various locations. The USNS Comfort operation is part of an ongoing thrust to assist the region with health-care.
Fusion Steel 10th Anniversary
The Fusion Steel Family will be celebrating it's 10th Anniversary with a gala concert on Sunday. ' Interconnections' is a Pan Kaiso Jazz Fusion Concert taking place at Naparima Bowl San Fernando. Tickets cost $150.
Back to school wellness initiative
How many of us include health and wellness on our back to school check list?. The North Central Regional Health Authority is hoping to encourage more parents down this road by hosting a free back to school initiative. It's scheduled for tomorrow, at the Mt Hope Women's Centre.
Islamic scholar visits T&T
The Muslim Social and Sports league will host a lecture tour featuring Shaykh Zulfiker Ibrahim. It's entitled 'Islam: The Way Of Life'. The event is open to the public, the first lecture begins today.
Carifesta XIV: Envision Youth Village
Let's return to Spotlight to the Carifesta festivities but this time, the Youth Village. Alicia Boucher visited Bishop's Anstey High School where the event is being hosted, here's more in this report.