Bail Amendment Bill Passed
It was questionable at first but, the Opposition did give their support during the debate on Wednesday night.The Bail Amendment Bill 2019 was passed by a unanimous vote in the House of Representatives. It got the full support of all 22 government MPs and 10 opposition MPs present. Why did the Opposition have a change of heart?
Clico Policyholders Group
An investigation is needed in the Bailout Plan for Clico from 2010 until present by the Ministry of Finance. That's according to Chairman of the Clico Policyholders Group Peter Permell. It's all the results out of a published report that claimed an actuary, who works in Toronto, took certain actions which may have resulted in 15,000 Executive Flexible Premium Annuity policyholders being defrauded of their contractual entitlements due from Clico.
Flow Community WIFI
Flow Trinidad launched its FREE Flow Wi-Fi facility on July 15th. It's an initiative aimed at assisting communities particularly, those who are always on move. How exactly will this work?
World Breastfeeding week
"Empower Parents, Enable Breastfeeding" is the theme for this year's World Breastfeeding Week.The Ministry of health is also observing the week from August 1st -7th. The benefits of Breastfeeding are well documented but over the decades, the World Health Organisation recorded a significant reduction in the rate of breastfeeding. How is T&T encouraging more women to breastfeed ?