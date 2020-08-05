TT Medical Association
T&T recorded 12 new cases of the Coronaviris 2019 on Tuesday. Positive cases have been on rise for over one week and more so, those that are locally spread. Last weekend, the Prime Minister asked that public servants return to work on a shift basis at least for the next two weeks. No official word yet on whether the SEA examination will remain at the August 20th date as the country goes through a second wave of the pandemic. Is there cause for concern? President of TT Medical Association Dr Darren Dookeeram and Professor of Anaesthesia & Critical Care Medicine Dr. Hariharan Seetharam joined us.
Unmasking the vote- Oropouche East
The constituency for Oropouche East has traditional been a faithful seat of the United National Congress. The incumbent is an experienced parliamentarian who started as a Government Senator in the Basdeo Panday administration. How confident is he that the UNC can regain the public's trust to govern? Dr. Roodal Moonilal joined us to discuss.
Unmasking the vote- A Youth Perspective
For decades we have heard that the nation's youth is our future but sadly, even in the media, they don't often get the opportunity to share their views.For this segment of Unmasking the Vote, we have invited a couple former Youth Parliamentarians. Earlier this year, they participated in the Caribbean women in Leadership three day conference which culminated in the first ever Young Women in Leadership Parliamentary Sitting at the Red House. What do they see are important areas of focus for our young people post election? Cindy Andrews- Youth Advocate / CIWiL Trinidad and Tobago Chapter Executive, Mya John- the events coordinator for the National Alliance of faith and justice and also a member of CIWiL Trinidad and Tobago Chapter joined us.
Unmasking the vote- San Juan/ Barataria
It came as a bit of a surprise to some, that our guest ventured into politics. However, throughout his life he has been involved in several initiatives to assist the development of different sectors especially involving the youth. Jason Williams a well known media personality is the PNM's candidate for Barataria / San Juan. What has the feedback been like?