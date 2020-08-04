NAPSPA on way forward
The National Primary Schools' Principals Association believes that learning can still take place with some adjustments, in spite of the Covid-19 challenges. Meanwhile, The Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association has called for the immediate closure of all primary schools. President of the National Primary Schools Principals Association Lance Mottley joined us to discuss.
The Nigel Henry poll part three, is featured in today's Express. The Solution By Simulation poll showed the PNM ahead by 5% at next Monday's polls, he joined us to discuss.
In the past week, the TTPS Administrative Building, the Old Police Headquarters at Riverside Plaza, the Moruga and Barrackpore Police Stations were temporarily closed for sanitization after two police officers have tested positive for COVID-19. In a media release Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith, has tested negative for the COVID-19 virus. The Top COP added "Clearly, we have been interacting with the public and with that comes the possible exposure to persons with the virus or their secondary and primary contacts. We have engaged the men and women of the TTPS to be extra careful." Acting Superintendent Wayne Mystar joined us to discuss.
Dexter Nicholls of The Movement For National Development is challenging the Prime Minister for the Diego Martin West Seat. The political party was founded in 2005 by leader Garvin Nicholas and they will be contesting all three Diego Martin seats for the August 10th polls. how exactly does Mr. Nicholls hopes to gain ground from the incumbent?