Dissecting the numbers: Budget 2020/ 2021
As we look ahead to the 2020/2021 budget presentation in the midst of the economic fallout due to the impacts of COVID 19 , what can we expect in this budget? Would there be a call to further tighten our belts and how will the government handle the increase of unemployment - a direct impact from the global pandemic. Roger Hosein – Economist/ Former Government Minister, Mariano Browne – Economist/Former Government Minister and Kevin Ramnarine – Former Minister of Energy and Energy Affairs joined us to discuss.
Independence Pride: Bakers Flags
Leading up to the Independence and Republic day holidays, Trinbagonians are usually gearing up for a slew of events to commemorate the occasion. Now with COVID-19 regulations even though gatherings are prohibited, we find out from one company that there is still a demand to portray allegiance to the Red, White and Black.
The Name Game
Sheldon Blugh a local Board Game Creator is Launching a Locally Produced Game on August 31st, entitled - The Name Game.
Decibel Entertainment Festival
The Decibel Entertainment Festival is putting on a Benefit Concert entitled: The Hands That Help. It takes place tomorrow on TV6 at 7:30 PM. It is a creative initiative to assist students in need throughout the Caribbean via the University of The West Indies' Global Giving Programme. The event is in collaboration with Republic Bank, The United Nations, Queen's Hall, Advance Dynamics Limited, Visit Trinidad, and CCNTV6 to broadcast.