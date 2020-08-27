Human Behaviour in the time of covid
With several changes in the way we live and do business in society due the impact of COVID-19; many persons may be experiencing different psychological effects including the fear of uncertainty. To help us to understand the human behaivour during COVID-19 and to provide some coping mechanism during this pandemic, Hanif Benjamin - President & Chief Executive Officer Clinical Therapist & Clinical Traumatologist joined us via Zoom.
Local covid updates
The country recorded 27 new cases according to the Ministry of Health. As of last night, 22,255 samples were submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), the UWI and other local sites for testing for COVID-19. 1,411 cases tested positive, of that number 1,204 are active. Number of deaths remains at 15, once again, the Ministry of Health is appealing to the population to adhere to the guidelines. The Ministry health also announced at its media briefing yesterday that Persons testing positive for COVID-19, will no longer have to be admitted to hospital and can now quarantine at home, except in particular cases.
Caribbean Sign Language Centre
During the COVID-19 pandemic, receiving information in real time has been challenging for deaf persons. Over a period of time, we have been seeing Sign Language Interpreters in various programs including government's press conferences. The Caribbean Sign Language Centre is giving persons an opportunity to learn to communicate with ease with the deaf by providing online Sign Language Classes. Nicole Paul – Executive Officer CSLC and Terrence Gopaul – Sign Language Interpreter CSLC joined us via Zoom to give us more information.
EPOCH Foundation
EPOCH Foundation is hosting a Virtual 5K Fundraiser, between September 3rd and October 3rd. All proceeds go towards supporting the programmes the Foundation delivers to vulnerable youths.
Artiste's Forum- Freetown Collective
Freetown Collective released its newest single "No Millionaires" just over three weeks ago. The track features Freetown Collective's lead vocalists and founding members, Muhammad Muwakil and Lou Lyons, and was produced by Neel Dwala. It has since become available to stream and purchase on all major platforms (including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon and Deezer). Muwakil wrote "No Millionaires" in 2018 as a response to the experience of his brother being shot and to the wider recognition of violence plaguing young men and women in communities across the country.