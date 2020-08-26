Covid 19 and the Labour sector
As Covid-19 cases continue to trend upward locally, employers are some of the first to be directly impacted. Work from home or roster a system strategy have been recommended for many employors including the government.How will this impact the labour climate in the long term and what about frontline workers?. Their representative unions including the PSA have voiced concerns are medical staff continue to treat with and test positive for Covid-19. Yesterday T&T recorded 153 new cases of Covod-19 with now now 1,059 persons being treated for the deadly virus. In Tobago, the island recorded one additional case yesterday bringing their total number of positive cases 34. Of that number, 27 cases are active. Watson Duke President of NATUC and the PSA, joined us.
Race relations symposium in T&T
'Understanding and Reconciling Race Relations in Trinidad and Tobago' is a virtual discussion to be held on Sunday hosted by UWI St. Augustine Campus, and the Catholic Commission for Social Justice. It's a topic that always comes up around election and was very evident following the August 10th polls. How can you participate? Prof. Rose-Marie Belle Antoine, Dean, Faculty of Law, The UWI, St Augustine Campus and former Rapporteur for Persons of African Descent & Against Discrimination - Inter-American Commission on Human Rights joined us to discuss.
Regional & International updates
Heading to Jamaica- the island recorded a surge in coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with three new deaths and a one-day record of 120 infections. Dead are a 76-year-old woman from St Catherine, an 89-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew, and a 70-year-old man, also from Kingston and St Andrew. Total deaths from COVID-19 now stand at 19, with 1,732 overall infections. The jump in fatalities marks new territory in the Andrew Holness administration's fight against Covid-19. Concerns were raised and parties criticised following mass election campaigns for the September 3rd General election.
Massy Group launches Nudge
The Massy Group has stepped up to assist small businesses throughout the pandemic. The company arranged for space in selected Massy Stores for new products created by small, local businesses in branches across the country. They have dubbed the initiative NUDGE and Julie Avey, Senior VP of People and Culture at the Massy Group Anya Ayoung-Chee, designer, Activist and Past Project Runway winner joined us to tell us more.
Trinidadian shines with Time Magazine
Time magazine's August 31 to September 7 issue cover was etched by 23-year old Trinidadian artist Nneka Jones. It features a collection of essays about racism, and is distinguished by Jones' embroidered portrait of the American Flag. She joined us via Zoom to tell us about the experience.