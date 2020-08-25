Local Covid updates
The country recorded 92 new cases according to the Ministry of Health. As of last night, 19,896 samples were submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), the UWI and other local sites for testing for COVID-19. 1,099 cases tested positive, of that number 919 are active. Yesterday the country recorded it's 15th death and once again, the Ministry of Health is appealing to the population to adhere to the guidelines.
Covid19 impact on business
As Covid-19 cases continue to rise, businesses are being impacted with closures and temporary operations. We heard from one member of the business community in Trinidad, today we heard from Diane Hadad- Chairperson, Tobago Division, TTCIC
TTPS Information Drive
The murders continued last weekend, even in the midst of Covid-19 restrictions. The TTPS is scheduled to host a media conference at 1 pm, live coverage will be on TV6. Should the police ramp up their efforts regarding Covid-19 or are additional resources needed? ASP Wayne Mystar joined us to discuss.
Have Your Say
Police Commissioner Gary Griffith is the latest voice calling for an end to the TTFA and FIFA issue. Griffith believes the current impasse which has fiercely divided public opinion will only damage local football in the long run. Here's what our callers had to say.
TKR continues winning streak
The Trinbago Knight Riders are at the top of the table, winning all three matches thus far. What's the mood like in camp and how are they coping with the Covid-19 restrictions? Paul Skinner the TKR General Manager joined us via zoom.