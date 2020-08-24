Have Your Say
Covid-19 positive cases crossed the 1000 mark yesterday as the country continues to experience a spike that started the week before the election. On Saturday the Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh confirmed that schools will be closed until January and that the Ministry is working on returning T&T's status to cluster once positive cases are down. Minister Deyalsingh did once again appeal for the cooperation of the population when it comes to obeying the guidelines. We asked our viewers if they are satisfied that once followed, the existing Health Regulations can work or, are they advocating for a lockdown?
Covid19 impact on business
More and more businesses are forced to come up with contingency plans for their operations, as Covid-19 cases or contact tracing has forced temporary closure of some services. With more than 1000 cases, how is the business community coping and what about recommendations on the way forward? One businessman is suggesting that more resources be added to assist the police with their additional Covid-19 duties. Jaishima Leladharsingh- Coordinator of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers joined us.
Covid19 cases continue to rise
As of last evening, the Ministry of Health says Covid-19 positive cases have climbed to 1,007 of those cases, 828 are active. The death toll rose to 14 over the weekend with one death on Saturday and Sunday. Meanwhile in Tobago,they recorded eight new cases yesterday. Thirty three positive cases have been recorded and 26 of those cases are active. Dr. Cindy Duke- Tobago-Born Virologist based in Las Vegas joined us to share her thoughts.
Jamaicans head to polls Sept 3rd
Yet another election is set in the Caricom region. Jamaicans will go to the polls a bit earlier than expected and the governing JLP is hoping to secure victory on September 3rd. The parties have been involved in debates and on the ground campaigning and images over the weekend raised concerns about the adherence to Covid-19 protocols.
APNU and AFC on the way forward
It's been a couple weeks since the APNU+AFC conceded, making way for Dr. Irfan Ali to be sworn in as president. Is there a rift within the coalition moving forward and will the party, pursue claims of electoral fruad? Aubrey Norton- Senior Coalition Member joined us via Zoom.