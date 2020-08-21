Have Your Say
Here's feedback from our viewers on the Covid19 situation in Trinidad and Tobago.
NAPSPA on SEA and way forward for Education
The SEA exam is finally over after months of delays and the pupils sat the exam under Covid-19 regulations. Newly installed Minister of Education Dr. Nyan Gadsby-Dolly visited a few primary schools ahead of and after the Secondary Entrance Assessment examination. The test was not without concern as images of what appears to be a leak of the examination papers, circulated on social media. Lance Mottley- President, National Primary Schools Principal Association joined us to discuss.
Regional and International updates
Here's some news making headlines in Jamaica courtesy the Jamaica Gleaner.
The Brandpoint Virtual Summit
The Brandprint Summit is the brainchild of JBannister Branding Ltd, aimed at assisting business owners particularly during the pandemic.The event takes place virtually, from August 25th – 28th and promises to assist "corporate dropouts" what is that you may ask.? Jamila Bannister- Personal Branding Strategist and Coach joined us to discuss.
First Citizens National Poetry Slam Semis
Viewers can now look forward to the first semi-final of the 2020 First Citizens National Poetry Slam on Sunday 23 August, and Sunday 30 August, both at 7.30pm on CCN TV6. Together, the semi-final events will feature near forty competitors who topped the January auditions to secure their spot in the FCNPS second round. The event is part of the NGC Bocas Lit fest.