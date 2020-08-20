New Cabinet sworn in
It's a mixture of familiar and fresh faces for the new cabinet, as the swearing-in ceremony for Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley occurred at the newly refurbished President's House yesterday. There was even the introduction of a brand new Ministry headed by Fitzgerald Hinds dealing specifically with youth. Dr. Winford James, Political Analyst joined us.
TTRNA on covid19 cases
A total of fifty seven new Covid-19 cases were reported yesterday according to the Ministry of health. That brings the number of positive cases up to 686 of that number, 534. Let's also give you specific stats for Tobago,they recorded three additional cases which moved their positive reports to 25 and 18. of those cases are active. The Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roshan Parasram revealed yesterday that eight health-care workers have tested positive for COVID-19.
Trini student stuck abroad
T&T's borders remain closed and thousands are trying to make their way home via exemption letters. One of those persons is Sarah Elizabeth Permel, who is awaiting word from the Ministry after writing on May 11th. Her family says on July 3rd , due to an unfolding crisis in Israel , Sarah had to relocated to the United Kingdom for safety reasons and her upkeep is now more expensive.
We code Caribbean
Space for All is a free Virtual event happening tomorrow, specifically targeting rural schools.It begins at 3:30 pm and is accessible via Zoom, the featured speaker is Dr. Camille Wardrop Alleyne.