TTUTA on SEA Exam
Over twenty thousand Standard Five pupils will write the Secondary Entrance Examination tomorrow under Covid-19 protocols. Ministry of Education is reminding parents to adhere to the guidelines while dropping off students and the Ministry of Health has cleared the eleven schools following the quarantine period. Is TTUTA satisfied and what are their thoughts on the impending suspension of the first academic term?
Nurses Association on rising cases
According to the Ministry of Health, forty one new Covid-19 cases were reported yesterday. The number is active cases is 477, while the number of positive cases climbed to 629. Twelve deaths have been reported thus far and 140 persons have been discharged. Are you satisfied with the additional Covid-19 Regulations?
Covid19 and the workplace
Should there be a standard policy regarding quarantine in the workplace? Yesterday Ramkumar Narinesingh of RN SYZYGY Employment Relations Ltd raised concerns following an newspaper article quoting the Employers Consultative Association. ECA's representatives Keston Nancoo, Chairman, Stephanie Fingal CEO (Interim) joined us on set.
San Fernando Centre for displaced Persons
The San Fernando Center for Displaced Persons reopened in 2019 and provides meals four times a week to displaced persons in the second city. On Sunday, they extended their services even more with an overnight facility. The initiative is a collaboration with the office of the Mayor of San Fernando Alderman Junia Regrello and Caribbean Dawah Association.
TKR off to a winning start
It's a winning start for the Trinbago Knight Riders as the CPL got underway yesterday. They got past the Guyana Amazon Warriors at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.