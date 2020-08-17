EBC on recount and election day
The Election recount is being unnecessarily prolonged according to the Elections and Boundaries Commission. Today marks one week since T&T went to the polls. In a media release, the EBC said during the recount, there have been requests to inspect additional documents and requests for specimens of initials.which they say have no legal bearing on the recount. The EBC gave the assurance that it is doing whatever is necessary, within the law, to facilitate and expedite the proper conduct of the recounts, so they can be completed in the shortest possible time. CEO Fern Narcis-Scope joined us for more.
T&T Medical Association
Over the weekend the Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roshan Parasam has confirmed that T&T is officially catergorized as having community spread. This comes in the wake of a steady rise in Covid-19 positive cases over the past two weeks. Two members of the Medical Association President Dr Darren Dookeeram and Professor of Anaesthesia & Critical Care Medicine Dr. Hariharan Seetharam, who is also a member of the Association joined us to share some thoughts.
Hindu Women's Organization
In a media release on Friday, the Hindu Women Organization called for an end to racist attacks following last week's election. The group said they are appalled by social media posts by individuals and leaders in our society. They called on citizens to exercise discipline.
TKR ready for CPL
The Trinbago Knight Riders are ready for their first encounter against the Amazaon Warriors as CPL action gets underway tomorrow.