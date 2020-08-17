EBC on recount and election day

The Election recount is being unnecessarily prolonged according to the Elections and Boundaries Commission. Today marks one week since T&T went to the polls. In a media release, the EBC said during the recount, there have been requests to inspect additional documents and requests for specimens of initials.which they say have no legal bearing on the recount. The EBC gave the assurance that it is doing whatever is necessary, within the law, to facilitate and expedite the proper conduct of the recounts, so they can be completed in the shortest possible time. CEO Fern Narcis-Scope joined us for more.

T&T Medical Association

Over the weekend the Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roshan Parasam has confirmed that T&T is officially catergorized as having community spread. This comes in the wake of a steady rise in Covid-19 positive cases over the past two weeks. Two members of the Medical Association President Dr Darren Dookeeram and Professor of Anaesthesia & Critical Care Medicine Dr. Hariharan Seetharam, who is also a member of the Association joined us to share some thoughts.

Hindu Women's Organization

In a media release on Friday, the Hindu Women Organization called for an end to racist attacks following last week's election. The group said they are appalled by social media posts by individuals and leaders in our society. They called on citizens to exercise discipline.

TKR ready for CPL

The Trinbago Knight Riders are ready for their first encounter against the Amazaon Warriors as CPL action gets underway tomorrow.

Rowley: To God Be The Glory

Meanwhile Prime Minister. Dr. Keith Rowley is thanking the Almighty for bringing him and his government through a tumultuous five years and back into office.

Quarantine Patient Speaks

Could you imagine journeying to Tobago for vacation but ending up in quarantine? This is what has occurred with some patients at the Tropikist Hotel in Tobago.

Last Dip Before Lockdown

It looks like a number of people really think sunlight may be able to kill COVID, because from as early as six this morning the beaches were a hub of activity. Reporter Rynessa Cutting and camerawoman Leona Nicholas,