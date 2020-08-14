Post Election Disclosure

The PNM is standing firm that Dr. Keith Rowley did nothing wrong when he declared on election night that the PNM was victorious at the polls. Chairman Colm Imbert hosted a media conference yesterday to address speculation within the public domain including allegations of polling cards found in Arima and the ongoing recount process requested by the Opposition. There are a number of issues to discuss in the politics and Dr. Winford James joined us.

Post Election Healing

Campaigning season for any election usually has a lot of emotions attached to it. Whether it be excitement , hurt , revenge, anger or even depression, some of us have a hard time coping with the end result. It is evident and has been for a while the toxic climate that can be associated with a political campaign. Since the election more and more people have been expressing their feelings, some blatantly offensive in nature, which has resulted in boycotts and a call for a national discussion on race and ethnic relations. Dr. Katija Khan- Psychologist joined us via Zoom.

Post Election: Crisis Management

Crisis Management is key component during a highly contested political climate . As we have seen in the recent past locally, corporate entities and business establishments have found themselves in situations they rather not be in. How can they thread the rough waters and are their specific guidelines when issuing a public apology? Carla Williams Johnson Media Marketing Consultant Carli Communications joined us to discuss.

Ahloy Hunt Raises Concerns Over 171 Ballots

Having lost the election for the Constituency of St Joseph against Terrence Deyalsingh by 811 votes, retired Lieutenant Colonel Ahloy Hunt called an emergency media conference to highlight what he says were irregularities during the voting process.

Trini Stuck in Barbados

A Trinidad and Tobago national and his wife, who is a non-national, have been stuck in Barbados for the past five months.

Your Best Self

Do you have feelings of anxiety creeping in or during times of stress? Well we've got a few solutions to help you get through that feeling in 'Your Best Self'.

Judge Rules on TTFA

History is being written before our eyes, as the TTFA had a decisive ruling go in their favour on Thursday.

Wallace on Judgement

Ousted president William Wallace was no doubt a happy man following the judge's decision.