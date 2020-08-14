Post Election Disclosure
The PNM is standing firm that Dr. Keith Rowley did nothing wrong when he declared on election night that the PNM was victorious at the polls. Chairman Colm Imbert hosted a media conference yesterday to address speculation within the public domain including allegations of polling cards found in Arima and the ongoing recount process requested by the Opposition. There are a number of issues to discuss in the politics and Dr. Winford James joined us.
Post Election Healing
Campaigning season for any election usually has a lot of emotions attached to it. Whether it be excitement , hurt , revenge, anger or even depression, some of us have a hard time coping with the end result. It is evident and has been for a while the toxic climate that can be associated with a political campaign. Since the election more and more people have been expressing their feelings, some blatantly offensive in nature, which has resulted in boycotts and a call for a national discussion on race and ethnic relations. Dr. Katija Khan- Psychologist joined us via Zoom.
Post Election: Crisis Management
Crisis Management is key component during a highly contested political climate . As we have seen in the recent past locally, corporate entities and business establishments have found themselves in situations they rather not be in. How can they thread the rough waters and are their specific guidelines when issuing a public apology? Carla Williams Johnson Media Marketing Consultant Carli Communications joined us to discuss.