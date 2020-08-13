Post Election Discussion

Election season is a highly emotive time for some, with citizens expressing their support at every moment possible. However, at the end of it all, feelings will be hurt and a winner must be announced. Some have expressed disappointment and jubilation over the results, others views have been clearly divisive in nature.

Global Leadership Scholarship

The One Way, One World initiative is the genesis of Guardian Group which was created during the pandemic.It was this intention that took Guardian Group to the United Nations established University for Peace in offering ten full diploma scholarships in Global Leadership. It is open to Citizens and residents 18 years and over across the Caribbean region.

Regional and International Updates

The Brazilian state of Parana reached an agreement with Russia to produce a COVID-19 vaccine that Moscow has touted as ready to be brought to market, the state's press office said. It comes as Brazil reported another 1,175 deaths in a single day. Here's more from Al Jazeera

Ahloy Hunt Raises Concerns Over 171 Ballots

Having lost the election for the Constituency of St Joseph against Terrence Deyalsingh by 811 votes, retired Lieutenant Colonel Ahloy Hunt called an emergency media conference to highlight what he says were irregularities during the voting process.

Trini Stuck in Barbados

A Trinidad and Tobago national and his wife, who is a non-national, have been stuck in Barbados for the past five months.

Your Best Self

Do you have feelings of anxiety creeping in or during times of stress? Well we've got a few solutions to help you get through that feeling in 'Your Best Self'.

Judge Rules on TTFA

History is being written before our eyes, as the TTFA had a decisive ruling go in their favour on Thursday.

Wallace on Judgement

Ousted president William Wallace was no doubt a happy man following the judge's decision.

Dottin Urges Population to Forgive Naila

Seventh-Day Adventist pastor Clive Dottin is calling on the population to forgive Naila Ramsaran. On the TV6 Morning Edition, Dottin said he doesn't think pulling Ramsaran's Dairy products from supermarket shelves is going to solve the problem.