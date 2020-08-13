Post Election Discussion
Election season is a highly emotive time for some, with citizens expressing their support at every moment possible. However, at the end of it all, feelings will be hurt and a winner must be announced. Some have expressed disappointment and jubilation over the results, others views have been clearly divisive in nature.
Global Leadership Scholarship
The One Way, One World initiative is the genesis of Guardian Group which was created during the pandemic.It was this intention that took Guardian Group to the United Nations established University for Peace in offering ten full diploma scholarships in Global Leadership. It is open to Citizens and residents 18 years and over across the Caribbean region.
Regional and International Updates
The Brazilian state of Parana reached an agreement with Russia to produce a COVID-19 vaccine that Moscow has touted as ready to be brought to market, the state's press office said. It comes as Brazil reported another 1,175 deaths in a single day. Here's more from Al Jazeera