We spoke with Political Analyst, Dr. Winford James to get his perspective on a public meeting held by the PNM "Leaders In Service" team ahead of the party's Internal Election.
The meeting took place in Pleasantville last evening, speakers included, Education Minister Dr. Nyan Gadsby Dolly and Local Govt Minister Faris Al Rawi.Let's join Dr.James now to get his views on what was said.
We just spoke with Political Analyst Dr. Winford James about the PNM Internal Election, their promises and vision for the future, now its time to hear from you and get your response to the Political Landscape in the country and how it is impacting you ... call us at 623-1711... ext 1995.
According to the World Health Organization, Seasonal influenza is an acute respiratory infection caused by influenza viruses which circulate in all parts of the world. We are currently in the period known as flu season and the Ministry of Health is urging the population to protect themselves against the virus.
In a media release last month, the Ministry stated that 346 cases of the influenza virus and embarked on a vaccination campaign. Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh joins us now alongside, Nurse Dianne Hinneh, General Manager Nursing Services, NCRHA.
Let's now focus on arts as the National Theatre Arts Company under the
The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts is hosting their interpretation of 'The Tempest' by William Shakespeare. It will be hosted at SAPA on Thursday and Friday from 8 pm., the cost is just $60. Kearn Samuel Resident Player at the NTAC joins us now via zoom to discuss the play.
Harandé Elie works primarily in Studio. He was first introduced to the foundational approaches & techniques of contemporary art during his teenage years at St. Mary's College.
But coming from a passionate sporting family, his dedication to Football consumed most of his attention. Harandé's first exhibition was in 2018, mixed medium on canvas where he incorporated his love for photography, spoken word and his muse - Osa.
He joins us live on set to tell us more about his work and he will also be exhibiting some of his offerings to us right here on set.
