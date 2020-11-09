What's the verdict following the Prime Minister's address? We got the views of our panelists, Diane Hadad- Chairperson, Tobago Division, T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Dr. Patrick Antoine, Chairman - Trinidad and Tobago Beverage Alcohol Alliance and Mariano Browne- Economist and Fmr. Gov't Minister
Also on the show…Trinidad and Tobago nationals are pleading to return home from Syria, most of them women and children. We spoke with their attorney Criston Williams who is seeking support from international partners to assist with the repatriation of the nationals in Syria.
According to who you speak with, challenging is not a strong enough word to describe what they have had to face thus far in 2020. In addition to the health and emotional challenges faced as a result of social distancing, the pandemic came with a host of economic woes. Here's an event that seeks to help the business community chart the rough waters of the economic uncertainty…'Building a Resilient Business Through Challenging Times'. It's on November 19th from 8:30 am and our guests told us about registration and their lineup of speakers. We were joined by Georgina Terry, WED TT Ambassador and Lara Quentrall-Thomas, WED TT Committee Member.
The Education system has faced it's own trials during the pandemic. Online learning and alternative learning methods have been the norm during Covid-19. This shift prompted greater calls for a change In the system currently governing education. The Ministry is set to begin national consultations on Education from tomorrow, focusing on some specific areas. Telling us more is the Acting Lisa Henry-David, Chief Education Officer.