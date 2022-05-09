In this Morning Edition, Dr. Angelique Nixon discusses the concerns over reports of abuse at children's homes in Trinidad and Tobago. In a statement on the weekend there was a call by UWI for the relevant authorities to act immediately to strengthen the mechanisms by which children in state care are protected from harm.
Dr. Nixon is a Lecturer (with Tenure) and Graduate Studies Coordinator at the Institute for Gender and Development Studies at The UWI St. Augustine.. the department that made the call. Her research and teaching areas include Caribbean and post-colonial studies, gender and sexuality studies, and transnational migrations.
Keeping the focus on the Judith Jones Committee's report , 'Safeguarding Children in Community Residences and Child Support Centres in Trinidad And Tobago". Allegations of abuse and misconduct at children's homes were revealed in a report handed to cabinet in December 2021.The 11 person investigative team visited some 21 institutions and conducted 46 interviews which revealed instances of sexual and physical abuse at some children's homes.
In our Business Breakfast segment with the support of Value Optical. Let's tell you about the company Green Age Farms, and as the name suggests, it's agricultural based and in existence for six years. They specialize in Hydroponics, catering to the backyard gardener all the way up to commercial farms. In 2021 they expanded the organization with a new store in Endeavour and new product lines in hydroponics, here to tell us more are Co-Owners / Directors Faariah Khan and Kevin Singh.
In this segment we are speaking with Mayor of Chaguanas Faaiq Mohammed about the escalating crime in central Trinidad and most recently the fatal shooting of 52-year-old Dindial by gunmen attempting to steal his vehicle.
Several business owners in the area have reportedly said Central Trinidad is "under nothing less than a criminal siege." Today the mayor will share with us his perspective, his concerns and how he hopes the situation will be treated with.
The Ministry of Sport and Community Development, Community Mediation Services Division is hosting another installment of its Parental Support Group Symposium from This Wednesday until Friday virtually.
The theme of symposium: is 'Developing healthy habits in a Co-parenting relationship' Workshops begin at noon, on day one they will address ' When parents separate: the impact on the child.' Day two 'When parents separate: the impact on the parent.' and Day three 'Co-parenting struggles: developing respectful relationships.'
