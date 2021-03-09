In today's Morning Edition for Tuesday 9th March, 2021, our audience had their moment to sound out in our "Have Your Say" segment. Today the Anti-Gang Bill 2021 will go before the Senate in all its stages. We have the front page headlines on vaccination setback only 33,600 doses of the Astra-Zeneca vaccine instead of the full shipment of 100,800 doses will be received this month. The safety of women and children, The WASA report to be debated in parliament on Friday, Moving past the THA deadlock.
The Cannabis Control Bill 2020 was sent to a Joint Select Committee chaired by the Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi. The committee did not report on the matter in Mid-December but asked for an extension of three months. According to the Attorney General, The decriminalisation of marijuana for personal use by the Dangerous Drugs (Amendment) Bill had removed 8,500 cases from the magistrates court.
The Act is aimed at providing regulatory control of the handling of cannabis for certain purposes, the establishment of the Trinidad and Tobago Cannabis Licensing Authority and other connected matters according to the parliament's website.
We were joined by Nazma Muller- Founder Caribbean Collective for Justice Daniel Khan- Attorney.
The TTPS has taken one step further to ensure that citizens feel a safer with their mobile app. Through the assistance of Communications Network DIGICEL, they have launched an SOS feature. Senior Superintendent Mystar was here to tell us more about this and other initiatives ongoing by the TTPS.
It's a busy week for international observances. T&T is joining the remainder of the World in commemorating Rotaract Week from March 8th-14th. What activities will be ongoing in T&T? Kevan St. Brice, District Rotaract Representative joined us.
At the start of the Covid-19 Pandemic concerns have been raised about the safety of children especially, during lockdown periods.
The elimination of violence against children is a major concern and stakeholders have been trying to assist parents and caregivers to be on the alert for such acts.
We were joined by Child Protection Officer at the UNICEF Eastern Caribbean Office, Candice Wallace.