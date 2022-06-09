In this Morning Edition, the question asked is, will there be a change in the executive in the United National Congress following their June 26th internal election? Given the popularity of the incumbent leader and by extension her team, it is expected that challengers will have a tough time vying for their posts. Former Government Minister in the People's Partnership Ramona Ramdial has filed nomination papers for elections officer and according to her, the party is at its lowest and in desperate need of change. Ms. Ramdial discusses everything.
World Day Against Child Labour will be observed on Sunday 12th June under the theme "Universal Social Protection to End Child Labour." According to the United Nations, this is aimed at bringing about increased investment in social protection systems and schemes to establish solid social protection floors and protect children from child labour. Locally the Ministry of Labour is on an education drive, reminding citizens of those rights in a bid to better safeguard this vulnerable group.
On June 10th, the Ministry will roll out the 'Adult Child Labour Survey' via their Social Media Pages top spread more awareness. Labour Inspector II Farouk Mohammed gives more details.
In this segment, the focus is on Arts and Entertainment. The indigenous music of Trinidad and Tobago will be featured at an event this weekend at the National Academy for the Performing Arts. "Spirit of a People: Calypso Rising" is a concert performance highlighting the National Philharmonic Orchestra. Tickets are priced at $75 for Adults and $30 for Children under 17. Dr Roger J Henry: Conductor, Educator, and Composer, Conductor of the National Philharmonic Orchestra gives more details.
Following intense preliminaries and the semi-final...we are now down to the final of this year's Pano Grama Competition. Ten pannists representing five countries - USA, France, Belize, T&T and Grenada vie for the grand prize on June 12th. Nevin Roach- CEO/Founder, PanoGrama Entertainment gives the details.
In this Artiste Forum segment, Sievan Siewsarran Vocalist and Leader of the local rock band LYNCHPiN continues to spread awareness about the local rock scene. Sievan discusses a couple of upcoming events, the "Resurgence" on June 25th at the Skyy View Lounge, La Romain and on July 23rd, at Kaiso Blues.
Continuing in this segment, DJ ANARCHY (Alinton Brereton), the T&T born DJ who rose to prominence during his radio show on SIRIUS XM, and recently was a specially invited guest at the Grammy Awards held in April in Las Vegas, talks about his music and future plans in the industry.