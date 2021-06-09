VACCINATE & OPERATE
The Government's expansion of the public vaccination drive now includes a walk-in system for vulnerable groups to be vaccinated. The effort is geared towards limiting the spread of the Covid-19 virus and a further reopening of the economy. As of 4 pm yesterday, the Ministry said that 129, 437 people have received their first dose of the COVID 19 vaccine while 3,489 persons have received both doses of the vaccine. We were joined by Dr. Adesh Sirjusingh, Director, Women's Health via Zoom.
SUPERMARKET ASSOCIATION VACCINATION DRIVE
As announced by the Minister of Health on Saturday, the Government and the Private Sector are partnering to boost the country's Covid-19 vaccination drive. The Supermarket Association over the past several weeks has expressed its willingness to assist in this area and yesterday, launched their vaccination drive together with the Ministry at Centrum Auditorium at Centre Point Mall Chaguanas. We got some feedback from President of the Association Rajiv Diptee on yesterday's proceedings, he joined via Zoom.
LOOKING AHEAD TO THE MID YEAR REVIEW
Minister of Finance Colm Imbert will deliver the Mid-Year Review, eight months after the 2020/2021 budget presentation was read. TV6 will bring you live coverage of the contribution from the Minister and also that of the first speaker from the Opposition United National Congress. We heard from the Opposition on some of things they hope to hear announced by the Finance Minister, we were joined by senior member of the party Senator Wade Mark.
NATIONAL FOOD SYSTEMS DIALOGUE
It can be argued that one of the benefits of the Covid-19 Pandemic is the return to kitchen gardening and a renewed appreciation for Agriculture by societies worldwide. Food security and sustainability are once again front-burner topics and in a few months’ time world leaders will attend a Food Systems Summit organized by the United Nations General Secretary. Locally T&T is hosting its National Food Systems Dialogue on June 16, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley as well as other Government Ministers are scheduled to attend. We were joined by Dr. Sharda Mahabir National Coordinator of the Global Environment Facility Small Grants Programme at UNDP and Shanice Charles Co-founder, Dear Diet Enterprises.
DRAGONZILLA SHORT STORY CHALLENGE
We were joined by Danielle Delon Director Children's Bocas Lit Fest to tell us more about the Dragonzilla's Short Story Challenge. There are prizes to be won and a deadline is set for midnight on June 14th, Ms. Delon is here to give us all the detiails.
WI VS SOUTH AFRICA BEGINS TOMORROW
Before we wrap up, we checked in with Fazeer Mohammed in St. Lucia. The West Indies are set to go begin their series against South Africa tomorrow.