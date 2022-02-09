Today marks the second day of the return to physical classes for many students but not all parents are happy. There are concerns over the poor conditions at some institutions, transportation and adherence to covid 19 regulations. Today we are joined by Clarence Mendoza -President of the Concerned Parents Movement and Public Relations officer Shamila Raheem-to discuss some of these concerns. They will also tell us about the long awaited election for the organization.
On Tuesday fire fighters were called to the scene of a blaze in the Bamboo area of Valsayn where at least 9 business were destroyed. The Councillor for the area has told TV6 the blaze took almost 3 hours to extinguish. Many people are now left jobless and some business owners are said to have only received containers of product and equipment just last week… all now gone up in flames. After being closed for several months the business community is still just beginning to get back on its feet and some of these affected business owners have to start from scratch. Speaking with us today is Suresh Moonsammy, the Director of Big Wave Auto ltd, he is one of the many who lost everything in the fire.
President of the Estate Police Association, Deryck Richardson is expressing concern over what he says is the lack of consideration and protection for security officers, Mr. Richardson says the recent killing of a young security guard and father at Ketan's Jewellers in San Fernando during a robbery just brings that to the fore. He further says there is need for legislation to cater for annual leave and sick leave, among other benefits for these officers.
Soca Star and Musician Marvin Davis also known as Swappi, tells us about his plans for carnival 2022, the release of his new song and what inspired it, his thoughts on the safe zone events and what he wants to see accomplished for carnival 2023.
We are now joined by Carlon Denoon aka Dj Simple C from Speyside, Tobago but presently resides in South Trinidad. He has been a Dj for more than 2 decades. He started writing music in the latter part of 2016.Recorded his first track in 2017 and continues to release a track every year.
He sings both soca and dancehll music. In this segment he shares with us his first offering for 2022, "Loose" and tells us about his new music video.