In this episode of Morning Edition, we opened the lines to find out from you, what would you like to see included in the anti-crime plan of the TTPS?
The Port of Spain Division of the TTPS, is launching its Christmas Anti-Crime plan today at 10 am. Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Ramnarine Samaroo and Senior Superintendent, Port of Spain Division, Roger Alexander are expected to be present.
Even though they are no longer making the front pages, many families affected by flooding are still trying to put the pieces together in the aftermath.
Dr. Cheryl-Ann S. Boodram Lecturer/ Co-ordinator of the Social Work Unit at the Department of Behavioural Sciences UWI is concerned about the psychosocial impact of flooding on the family.
Dr. Boodram conducted research and wrote a chapter entitled: "Repeated Flooding: The experiences of families in vulnerable communities in Trinidad and Tobago" for the December 2021 book....Marginalized Groups in the Caribbean: Gender, Policy, and Society.
She believes the case of repeated flooding is also a case of repeated trauma and joins us now via zoom.
One thousand strong...that is how many people are expected to join Sunday's ' March Against Assassins' . It begins at Curepe Junction from 2:30 pm and concludes at Woodford Square.
There will also be a youth extravaganza and free health screenings. Pastor Clive Dottin of the Seventh Day Adventist faith is here, he is also a member of the Caribbean Union Conference and well known for advocacy and social intervention work thank you for being with us.
Can you image spending fifty-six years of your life in a particular field ?. Well Ronald Harford did just that with Republic Bank Limited. The book "Don't Let the Bastards Grind You Down - Nil Illegitimi Carborundum", his memoirs of a life as a Caribbean banker.
Given his decades of experience Mr. Harford would have a lot to say in the book which is now available in stores and online, he joins us now.
It's Artiste Forum time and we are joined by someone who is no stranger to the stage and one of female voices in Calypso. Kerice Pascall is hosting a Christmas Special on Sunday 18th from 6 pm at the Libertville Community Centre in Rio Claro. It's a fundraising event for kids and tickets cost $150., Kerice joins us now.
This is how we wrap up today's show and we invite you to join us this evening for ME PRIME. We leave you with this image by Sheldon Matthews captured in Buccoo, have a great weekend.