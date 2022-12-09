The Paria Commission of Enquiry recently sought the expert opinion of In Corr Tech President ,Zaid Khan. In Corr Tech is the company hired by the Occupational Safety and Health Authority to investigate what occurred at Berth 6, which contributed to the deaths of four LMCS divers. Uploaded on the commission’s website, is Khan’s response to questions like, whether or not there was a continued 'Delta P' risk within the pipeline after lone survivor Christopher Boodram was recovered.