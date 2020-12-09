Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan told the parliament yesterday that government is working on registration drivers and regulating PH Drivers. The Taxi Drivers Network has called on the government to intervene following the death of Ashanti Riley. They also disagree with the Prime Minister calls against the legalization of pepper spray, we were joined by Adrian Acosta- President, Taxi Drivers Network.
The Amendments passed in both houses relating to the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property (Amendment) Bill, 2020 has not been without controversy. The government gathered the support of one Independent Senator, Dr Maria Dillon-Remy. The bill has received harsh criticisms about particular exemptions believed to go against stamping out Corruption. According to the Express, Independent Senator Paul Richards is quoted as saying "Trinidad and Tobago has become the 'republic of kickbacks', and it is the people who lose in the end".
We got the views of Former President of the Senate, Timothy Hamel-Smith who has raised concerns publicly about the bill. In a media release entitled 'The Day Procurement Died' Hamel-Smith said quote "Such a fundamental amendment, which calls for a range of exemptions and Ministerial power determining new exemptions, in my view is extra ordinary and should require more than a simple majority".
The recently concluded Tobago Youth Assembly election is a programme aimed at introducing young people to the governance structure. The Youth THA will mirror the characteristics, roles and functions of the Tobago House of Assembly for a one year term. We were joined by two for the elected representatives, Jásher De Gannes Youth Assemblyman Canaan / Bon Accord / Youth Premier, you may remember her being a part of our pre-budget youth panel and Jahmone Madden Youth Assemblyman for Scarborough/ Calder Hall.
How about an uplifting story in our Community Spotlight segment? Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is a cancer that starts in white blood cells called lymphocytes, which are part of the body's immune system. It occurs when tumors develop from the lymphocytes. Here's the story of a twenty-three year old woman, who was diagnosed with the Cancer in January 2020. On August 20th Abigail Gittens received the news that she was cancer free and the news was shared on social media platforms. The Maracas Valley St Joseph native joined us.
Just like most of us, Non-profit organisations have also been bit hard by the impact of the Covid-19 Virus. Fundraising ventures have been halted to a great extent leaving NGOs a bit starved for funds to continue projects.
Quota is a non-profit organization serving the Deaf and Hard of hearing community which service also extends to disadvantaged women and children. President of the organisation Jillian Jones-Smith joined us to tell us more about their fund-raising venture on December 13, 2020.