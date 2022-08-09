Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales describes as lies allegations made by the Opposition over restructuring of WASA.
On Sunday, opposition MP Dr. Roodal Moonilal claimed government entered into a secret agreement with a foreign company to transform WASA and that managers were being trained to replace those that are expected to be fired.
During a press conference on yesterday the Minister slammed the claims as false , unfounded and reckless. He said the government now owes the IDB $400 Million because while in office the UNC added more staff to WASA instead of cutting down as was advised.
He further said the opposition took a loan to restructure the entity but that never happened. To give us his perspective on this is Economist Mariano Browne.
Heavy rains over the past days left many in Central Trinidad and other parts of the country dealing with flood waters and landslides. Up to yesterday the MET office again issued another bad weather Alert even as communities are still struggling. Joining us this morning to let us know what's happening in Caroni East is MP Rishard Seecharan.
International youth week will be observed throughout this week and, the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service has a number of activities planned. Today, they are hosting a youth conference at the National Academy for the Performing Arts from 10 am. Other activities for the week include a career fair and a youth explosion.
International Youth Day will be observed on Friday and we are joined Zariyah Burton, Corporate Communications Officer to give more details on the Ministry's plans.
Matters related to vigilante justice and community safety stepped back into the spotlight following a news item reported in the village of Mamoral. While residents are being commended for standing up against criminal elements, the TTPS is urging that this be done within the confines of the law.
Well...what does the law say and how practical is it in a time of danger? TTPS Media Ambassador Sgt. Ancil Forde joins us.
On International Youth Day to be observed on Friday, a group of young people will host a roundtable discussion for increased support for students with developmental disabilities in Trinidad and Tobago.
Members of the group were engaged in an international fellowship on leadership and policy development with the Centro de Análisis de Políticas Públicas and the International Republican Institute .
Here to tell us more about the policy, what is expected from the meeting and what is developmental disability are Shauna Charles-Toussaint, a Development Advocate and Roger Mitchell - Resident Program Coordinator - IRI.
For our final segment we are joined by a couple of actors to tell us about the latest release from the GT Network 'The Justice Strangler '. It tells the tale a serial killer, publicly known as the Justice Strangler which takes a slight momentary detour. The Great Things Caribbean Network Ltd. is known for their Caribbean based content and actors Ricardo Lopez and Chryshelle Williams are here to tell us more.
Police Commissioner Milton Desir today acknowledged the need for assistance from "the region or internationally" as St Lucia deals with a crime wave, including the murder of a 72-year-old British pensioner, who had been living there for 30 years, over the last weekend. St Lucia has so far recorded 41 homicides this year and Desir told reporters "at that point I think we need some help whichever way, whether it is in the region or internationally to solve these issues.
To news in Guyana, with the main APNU+AFC opposition boycotting the National Assembly in protest at the decision to suspend eight of its members, the government yesterday went ahead and approved 44.7 Billion in supplementary financing. The move to the National Assembly seeking the huge sum came just about six months after the Irfaan Ali government presented a $552.9 billion "historic" and "transformational" 2022 budget in January.