Earlier in the week, the Prime Minister announced an extension of the 'Stay At Home' order until April 30th. While much has been said publicly about the effects on the Restaurant industry, what about the effect on the Education sector?. We spoke with Antonia De Freitas- President of TTUTA after the break.
Also on the show...Reverend Desmond Austin the President, Council of Evangelical Churches will chatted with Fazeer about the significance of the Easter story.
All that and more on the show including, Vijay Gangapersad Deputy Permanent Secretary at Ministry of Social Development & Family Services provided further clarification the grants that are available during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Avonelle Hector-Joseph, the Team leader and founder of Is There Not A Cause Foundation joined us to discuss their work, which is widely documented both here and abroad, assisting the most vulnerable in societies. During the COVID-19 Pandemic its no different, the NGO is collecting food items, hygiene products and other essentials to assist those who are in need of support.
The Novel Coronavirus 2019 continues to baffle many even in the health sector, as its spread widens. Statistics continue to show that the virus is still going strong in many parts of the world. Tobago born Physician and Virologist Dr Cindy Duke is based in Las Vegas, shared her thoughts on COVID-19.