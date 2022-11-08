In this episode of Morning Edition, President of the National Parent Teachers Association, Kevin David talks to us about the school fight at Tranquility Government yesterday that was captured on camera.

Initial reports stated that the principal tried to intervene and the students turned on her. However, today Mr. David says that is not what happened. Let's join him now for a brief update on the situation. 

We are now chatting with Former Head of Police Service Commission and Criminologist Professor Ramesh Deosaran about crime, security, policing and the Prime Minister's strategy to address the escalating problem affecting many communities across the country.

Last week Dr. Keith Rowley told of a plan to have more CCTV cameras installed to assist in the crime fight, today we hear from Professor Deosaran, his view on the strategy and what he thinks can be done  to address the crime levels.

Let's put the focus on Tobago. The Tobago Tourism Agency Limited has initiated a three-year Tourism Industry Customer Service Training programme, in collaboration with the Tobago Hospitality and Tourism Institute and an international award-winning customer service leader; Uplifting Service.

The programme is in its second year and is all in an effort to boost Tobago's tourism efforts. TICST Service Leaders Forum is scheduled  for November 12-18 and to tell us more are Avion Hercules, Business Development & Investment Director Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd and Forum Facilitator – Mr. Robert Mac Phee. 

Well among the crimes that are of concern to the TTPS, intimate partner violence and domestic violence ranks high on the list. Sadly, some of these instances also result in death. Sgt. Ancil Forde joins us now to tell us how the TTPS can assist.
 
Lets talk about crime and illegal guns. We will now focus on the recent story on how guns are coming into the country via the legal ports of entry. Recently Criminologists have suggested that Senior Customs officials should undertake a compulsory polygraph test semi-annually.
 
Today we are joined by Maya Harripersad, who went to Lakshmi Girls Hindu College, has a  degree in business management and her masters in project management and has her certification in the psycho-physiological detection of deception (aka polygraphing).
 
She is also a member of the National Polygraph Association. We are also joined by Vivek Charran, Chairman of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers to get their perspective on the matter.
 
Known for his humourous calypsoes, veteran Calypsonian
Hamidullah Wahid intends to make a statement for humour on Saturday ay Kaiso Blues Kafe. He along with some of friends including, Kid Kallaoo, All Rounder, Brother Valentino , Lady Adana and more. Tickets are priced at $150 and here to tell us more via zoom is the man himself, Hamidullah.
 
This is how we wrap up today's show and we invite you to join us this evening for ME PRIME. We leave you with this image captioned, "evening sunset at Mosquito Creek" from Arjun Kenneth.
 
 

