In this episode of Morning Edition, President of the National Parent Teachers Association, Kevin David talks to us about the school fight at Tranquility Government yesterday that was captured on camera.
Initial reports stated that the principal tried to intervene and the students turned on her. However, today Mr. David says that is not what happened. Let's join him now for a brief update on the situation.
We are now chatting with Former Head of Police Service Commission and Criminologist Professor Ramesh Deosaran about crime, security, policing and the Prime Minister's strategy to address the escalating problem affecting many communities across the country.
Last week Dr. Keith Rowley told of a plan to have more CCTV cameras installed to assist in the crime fight, today we hear from Professor Deosaran, his view on the strategy and what he thinks can be done to address the crime levels.
Let's put the focus on Tobago. The Tobago Tourism Agency Limited has initiated a three-year Tourism Industry Customer Service Training programme, in collaboration with the Tobago Hospitality and Tourism Institute and an international award-winning customer service leader; Uplifting Service.
The programme is in its second year and is all in an effort to boost Tobago's tourism efforts. TICST Service Leaders Forum is scheduled for November 12-18 and to tell us more are Avion Hercules, Business Development & Investment Director Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd and Forum Facilitator – Mr. Robert Mac Phee.