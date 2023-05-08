In this episode of morning edition, following mass condemnation for statements made by the National Security Minister in connection with the Brent Thomas matter and the criticisms from the Judiciary and its request for an apology.
This morning we speak with Israel Khan Senior Counsel to get his perspective on this developing situation.
Classes remain closed at the Belmont Secondary school with parents claiming that not enough is being done to address the security issues at the institution.
Following days of protest and their continued refusal to send their children to school, one parent and representative for the protesting group, President of the National Parent Teachers Association Kevin David joins us via zoom for an update.
This week, parliament will debate the Mid-Year review. This Friday also is the Standing Finance Committee, as such we join MP for Mayaro Rushton Paray to discuss matters of finance and the economy.
We head now to the Business Breakfast segment, today we are chatting with Susan Phillip, member of the Rotary Club Central P.O.S. Fund Raising Committee and Tanya Western, President of RCCPO Fundraiser will be held by the Rotary Club of Central.
The UWI Cocoa Research Centre (CRC) Annual Research and Development Symposium is here, to tell us more about this year's event is Professor Pathmanathan Umaharan.
