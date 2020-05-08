The Business Community is hoping to get the greenlight to resume activities next week, if so, how prepared are they?. We chatted with Kiran Singh, President of the greater San Fernando Chamber and Vivek Charran President of the San Juan Business Association.

Working from home is new concept to most who are not self employed. How do you configure a space in your home and transform it into a work station?. Carla Williams-Johnson from Carli Communications gave us some tips.

We were joined by a couple members of the Society for Inherited Severe Blood Disorders for the Observation of 'World Thalassaemia Day'. How are members commemorating and are there any specific concerns as it relates to Covid-19? Shenelle Maharaj- Assistant Secretary, The Society for inherited and severe blood disorders and and Jason Brathwaite a parent of a Thalassemia Patient.

And later on we had our Sweet T&T Segment... Mother's Day Edition, Chef Chelsae will give you some recipes you can try out for mom.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TT JOINS VIRTUAL RACING

TT JOINS VIRTUAL RACING

It’s time, grab a seat behind a steering wheel…The International Automobile Federation, the FIA, wants to see more Virtual Racing in Trinidad and Tobago.

BEAUTY INDUSTRY READY TO REOPEN

BEAUTY INDUSTRY READY TO REOPEN

Pre-COVID-19, they were places people found mandatory. But in the middle of the pandemic, the beauty industry was labelled among the businesses deemed "non-essential."

WALLACE CAS CASE HITS A SNAG

WALLACE CAS CASE HITS A SNAG

William Wallace and his executives have hit a snag against FIFA in their appeal against the establishing of the Normalisation Committee.