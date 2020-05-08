The Business Community is hoping to get the greenlight to resume activities next week, if so, how prepared are they?. We chatted with Kiran Singh, President of the greater San Fernando Chamber and Vivek Charran President of the San Juan Business Association.
Working from home is new concept to most who are not self employed. How do you configure a space in your home and transform it into a work station?. Carla Williams-Johnson from Carli Communications gave us some tips.
We were joined by a couple members of the Society for Inherited Severe Blood Disorders for the Observation of 'World Thalassaemia Day'. How are members commemorating and are there any specific concerns as it relates to Covid-19? Shenelle Maharaj- Assistant Secretary, The Society for inherited and severe blood disorders and and Jason Brathwaite a parent of a Thalassemia Patient.
And later on we had our Sweet T&T Segment... Mother's Day Edition, Chef Chelsae will give you some recipes you can try out for mom.