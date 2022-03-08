On Friday during a House of Representatives sitting, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley announced several changes to the Covid-19 restrictions and regulations.One of those included the return to physical classes for all students in term three, which begins after the Easter vacation break. This move means that thousands of primary school pupils will return to classes for the first time since March 2020 as in the past, permission has been granted for SEA pupils only.
Today many countries around the world will observe International Women's Day under the theme, #BreaktheBias.The initiative raises awareness on gender equality, stereotypes and diversity just to name a few. The Ministry of Gender and Child Affairs operating out of the Office of the Prime Minister has been advocating for women's equality and safety with a number of initiatives during the year as well as legislation they believe will create a safer environment for women.
Focusing on the #GirlsRunTT Challenge which begins today and concludes on March 16th. There are number of events inclusive of workshops, a social media campaign and virtual races.
The President of the Industrial Court, Mrs. Deborah Thomas-Felix, is known for her wealth of experience as a judicial officer and Court administrator. In 1990 Mrs. Thomas-Felix became the youngest person in Trinidad and Tobago to be elevated to the bench as Magistrate after practicing as an Attorney at Law. She is a published author who co-authored the Judicial Training and Resource Manual entitled "Domestic and Gender-Based Violence" (2003) and authored the book "Labour Law in the Commonwealth Caribbean: The Practice of Good Industrial Relations in the 21st Century" (2021)
She is a singer, songwriter and fitness fanatic, who has broken barriers for women in the Soca community. Her compositions have earned numerous nominations and victories and created history for Carnival 2009 by becoming the first female to win back to back titles for Power and Groovy Soca categories in the International Soca Monarch Competition. In the same year, she copped the People's Choice titles with her contributions "Heavy T Bumper" and "Meet Super Blue" and then went on to win the Road March title with 'Meet Super Blue' becoming the first female to receive 4 major titles in a carnival season.
Today, the Viqueen has been a household name in the Caribbean and internationally, performing in music markets like Coachella, Glastonbury and BET.From Soca star to costume designer, cooking enthusiast and fitness junkie it's safe to say, she has proven that she is much more than what meets the eye. Fay Ann Lyons.